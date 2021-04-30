Siyabonga Gama refutes Norma Mngoma's claim that he hired Malusi Gigaba's sister

Former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama said he never appointed the former minister’s sister Gugu Gigaba and did not attend a Jacob Zuma Foundation event that Transnet had sponsored with half a million rand.

JOHANNESBURG - At the state capture inquiry, former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama has refuted the testimony of Malusi Gigaba’s estranged wife Norma Mngoma.

Mngoma testified that Malusi Gigaba’s sister was working for the Guptas at Sahara Computers before her move to Transnet.

She told the Zondo commission that the appointment was facilitated by Gigaba and Gama – who had been appointed CEO at the state-owned entity.

“Were you approached by anybody to appoint or facilitate the appointment of Mr Gigaba’s sister at Transnet?” asked evidence leader Advocate Anton Myburgh.

“No, it’s not in my personal knowledge,” said Gama.

WATCH: ‘I don’t know anything about this’ - Gama on Mngoma’s testimony

The former Transnet CEO Gama approved a R500,000 sponsorship for the Jacob Zuma Foundation that was proposed by Dudu Myeni - but he said he did not attend the event.

“I can confirm that the only branding and logos visible on the stage are those of the Jacob Zuma Foundation, there are none for Transnet,” said Myburgh.

“I had delegated that to someone else, I was not available,” Gama responded.

Earlier Gama accused the state capture inquiry of ambushing him by withholding documents and hiding others in stacks of paperwork.

TESTIMONY ON TRILLIAN

The former CEO said he couldn't say if it was true that Gupta associate Salim Essa’s Trillian was paid for doing nothing.

Trillian employees told the commission that when the company broke away from Regiments, they were told it already had worked and they wouldn't need to sell.

And when they wanted to work, they were told they need not worry because they would get paid anyway.

But Gama said he didn't have any knowledge of the work of Treasury in the SOE or who did it.

“Mr Gama, did you yourself witness any work being done? You must remember that Trillian is an offshoot arrangement. Did you witness any work being done by anyone at Trillion,” asked Myburgh.

“Mr Myburgh I’ve said to you that I didn’t do any of this work. I didn’t get involved,” responded Gama.

