DA looking into claims Saldanha Bay mayor lied about qualifications

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that it was looking into further claims of misrepresentation of qualifications within the party.

Earlier this week, Bonginkosi Madikizela resigned as the party's provincial leader as well as Transport and Public Works MEC following claims that he lied about his qualifications.

Now, there are further calls for heads to roll, with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) accusing Saldanha Bay mayor, Marius Koen, of also misrepresenting his qualifications.

There have been calls by the EFF for Koen to be immediately suspended for allegedly lying about his qualifications.

The party said that he claimed to hold an honours degree in Public Administration and Industrial Psychology and as well as a Master of Business in Administration at a UK-based institution but has not provided evidence.

The EFF's Wandile Kasibe questioned the suspension of Madikizela but not Koen.

"The DA has mobilised its resources to protect him because he's white. All we're calling for is for the DA-led government to stop using state resources to protect whites who violate their own oath of office."

DA's federal council chairperson Helen Zille: "We've asked the university for the qualifications and the issue is in process."

Koen has failed to respond to questions by Eyewitness News.