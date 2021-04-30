DA calls on EC premier to declare the province a drought disaster area

The province has been experiencing a devastating drought since 2015.

CAPE - The DA in the Eastern Cape legislature has called on Premier Oscar Mabuyane to declare the province a drought disaster area.

Overall dam levels in the province are running critically low.

The province has been experiencing a devastating drought since 2015.

“Nelson Mandela Bay and Kouga municipality are literally months away from dry taps. The Kouga Dam is now only at 4.48% of the total capacity.

"It is estimated that in two months no more water will be able to be extracted from it,” said Rural Development spokesperson Retief Odendaal.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.