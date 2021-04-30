Cricket South Africa has no choice but to transform: Mthethwa in Parliament

Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has slammed Cricket South Africa for obstructing calls for change.

CAPE TOWN - Transformation within Cricket South Africa (CSA) will not be negotiated.

That’s the warning from Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa, who has withdrawn his decision last week to deregister and defund CSA.

He’s told Parliament’s sports committee they’d run out of patience with people at governing body who wanted the status quo to continue.

Mthethwa slammed Cricket South Africa for obstructing calls for change.

He said they spent millions on the Nicholson report, which called for the establishment of a majority independent board, and its recommendations must be implemented.

The minister said going forward CSA would have no choice but to transform.

“The changes which we've said, we made it very clear from the beginning that we will not negotiate - we do not negotiate transformation. It must be implemented.”

CSA Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou said South African cricket had suffered reputational damage as a result of the fallout.

“Indeed cricket has been subject to reputation damage for many years and the best and simplest way to restore the reputation is by ensuring that you have governance that is of an appropriate and acceptable global and domestic standard."

He said a new board with mostly independent directors would be elected soon.

