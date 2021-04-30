Cold, wet and gloomy day expected across most of SA

Snow has also been spotted over the Lesotho Highlands.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans in most parts of the country on Friday woke up to a cold and wet day.

Most parts of Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and the North West experienced heavy downpours, with the weather service warning of possible flooding in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

Forecaster Kumsa Masizana, said on Friday: “For today, over those northeastern provinces, there are isolated and scattered thundershowers with a 30% to 60% chance (of rain) and then there’s an 80% chance of rain over the KZN province, as well as the extreme areas of the Eastern Cape. That level 2 warning is currently over those two areas where it coincides with that 80%”.

