Cele welcomes Modack breakthrough in Kinnear murder case, expects more arrests

Suspected underworld figure Nafiz Modack was arrested by the national task team following a high-speed chase in the Century City area on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Police investigators are piecing together evidence that could link a notorious criminal underworld figure to the murder of a detective.

The Hawks have made a breakthrough in the investigation into the murder of anti-gang unit officer Charl Kinnear, as well as the attempted murder of a lawyer.

Four suspects, among them Nafiz Modack, have been apprehended.

Up until now only one man, Zane Killian, has been charged in connection with Kinnear’s murder. The anti-gang unit officer was shot dead outside his home in Bishop Lavis last year.

The Hawks on Thursday said that the four suspects, including suspected underworld figure Modack, were arrested by the national task team following a high-speed chase in the Century City area on Wednesday.

Investigators had been looking at a web of crimes they've linked to Modack, such as an attempted hit on Cape Town defence lawyer, Booth.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has welcomed the breakthrough and said more arrests were expected.

The four men were expected to appear in court on Monday, on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, extortion, and kidnapping.

A week ago, three gangsters entered into a plea agreement with the State in connection with the attempt on Booth’s life last year.

The Cape Town Regional Court heard that the call for Booth to be killed came from someone in prison.

