Lindani Myeni’s remains expected to arrive in SA on Saturday

The KwaZulu-Natal-born former rugby player from Empangeni was shot dead by Honolulu police on the island state of Hawaii, two weeks ago.

JOHANNESBURG - The body of the late Lindani Myeni, who was shot and killed by US police, is expected to arrive in South Africa on Saturday.



The KwaZulu-Natal-born former rugby player from Empangeni was shot dead by Honolulu police on the island state of Hawaii, two weeks ago.

Lindani, 29, was shot four times by police responding to a burglary in progress, with partial body camera footage and a report by Hawaii police showing him in an altercation with the officers.

His body will arrive at OR Tambo International Airport.

Trying to make sense of the night her husband was shot and killed, Myeni’s widow, Lindsay, spoke outside the Union Buildings on Thursday.

“When you know your husband to be who he is – such a good man, such a funny guy - just sweet and loving and then someone can just kill him in 18 minutes? Say an American was in Africa and three cops shot him the way they did … and literally progressed with their system of what they call to be justified and said they were proud of it. But because he was black, it was like ‘oh there’s another one’ … ‘oh there’s another one’. At what point do we just say this is nonsense?”



The memorial service for Myeni will be held next Thursday, while his funeral will take place two days later.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.