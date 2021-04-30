As Monday Metrobus strike looms, Joburg commuters may be affected

Members affiliated to labour union Demawusa will not report for work on Monday citing a number of grievances, including those dealing with wages.

JOHANNESBURG - Metrobus has announced its operations will be disrupted next week following a planned strike by its drivers.

Metrobus management said it would ensure that the impact of the planned industrial action was kept to a minimum as thousands of Johannesburg commuters were expected to be affected.

Spokesperson Goodwill Shiburi said the situation would be closely monitored.

“I do want to make all our commuters aware that some of major routes may be affected and impacted negatively, but the employer is ensuring that we are able to operate on Monday using the members of the other unions that are not on strike."

