ANC to only deal with step aside issue next week

The African National Congress (ANC)’s national working committee is expected to collate lists of party members affected by its step aside resolution next week.

The party’s national executive committee had given provinces 30 days to submit lists of members facing corruption and other serious charges, with those implicated granted that period to step aside or face possible suspension afterward.

This included secretary-general Ace Magashule, who is facing corruption charges stemming from his time as premier of the Free State.

Despite much anticipation of a climax in the step aside saga this week, the ANC is only expected to deal with it next week.

This as Magashule is set to meet with former leaders of the organisation this weekend, for final rounds of consultation.

He has yet to meet with former ANC president Thabo Mbeki, deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe and Ambassador Josiah Jele. It's understood that he may hold an audience with Mbeki on Friday.

Meanwhile, numerous provinces have thrown their support behind the step aside resolution, with ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe lambasting those who claimed that it was at odds with the country’s Constitution.

The ANC’s Pule Mabe said that the party had a national working committee meeting on Monday and would only deal with various reports relating to the matter then.

"We have communicated that. The NEC will only know through the NWC, when we meet, what has happened."

The ANC’s NEC is expected to sit next week.

