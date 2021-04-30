ANC fully behind Zondo Commission, says party leader Ramaphosa

Addressing the state capture commission, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa made it clear where the leadership of the party stood, saying that however expensive the commission was, the ANC was fully behind it.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday said that while it was unheard of for a sitting president to agree to be questioned, he did it because it was a testament of democracy.

Addressing the state capture commission, he also paid tribute to whistle-blowers and the media who exposed corruption to pave the way for the commission.

African National Congress (ANC) deputy secretary-general Jesse Duarte was embarrassed when her views about the commission were leaked, but she has supported President Ramaphosa’s testimony.

Now, Ramaphosa is making it clear where the leadership of the party stands.

“Although it is at times very uncomfortable and difficult for the ANC, we welcome this scrutiny as a necessary step in tackling corruption in the state and across society.”

He acknowledged the many who had paid the price.

“There have been brave men and women in the country, who because of their abhorrence of corruption, blew a whistle and I regret, in many instances, we have not treated them well. We, therefore, need to have some process legislation of being able to protect whistle-blowers.”

Ramaphosa said that however expensive the commission was, the ANC was fully behind it.

He and Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo exchanged a light moment when he asked for permission to leave - a stark contrast to Jacob Zuma who shunned the commission and left before he was excused.

WATCH: Ramaphosa’s closing remarks: We have not treated whistleblowers well

