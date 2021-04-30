Alleged crime boss Nafiz Modack to spend weekend in jail

Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale said Nafiz Modack and two others were charged with attempted murder, gang related extortion, kidnapping and intimidation.

CAPE TOWN - Alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack will spend the weekend behind bars.

He and two others were arrested in Cape Town on Thursday following investigations by a national task team, a special task force and the anti-gang unit.

Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale said they were charged with attempted murder, gang related extortion, kidnapping and intimidation.

"The suspects were noticed by the team in Century City yesterday. When the team allegeldy attempted to stop them, they accelerated with one vehicle, missing one of the members. A high-speed chase ensued and the suspects were cornered and arrested," said Mogale.

The latest information on the investigation comes after the Hawks retracted a statement on released on Thursday night that revealed four people were arrested and included a quote from Police Minister Bheki Cele linking the breakthrough to the assassination of anti-gang unit detective Charl Kinnear.

The new statement makes no mention of that murder.

