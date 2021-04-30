5 men accused of killing Coka brothers in Mkhondo granted bail

Zenzele and Mgcini Coka were shot during an altercation in Mkhondo earlier this month, where a clash allegedly erupted when seasonal farmers enquired about why they were not re-hired this year.

JOHANNESBURG - The five men accused of killing the Coka brothers on a farm in Mpumalanga have been granted bail.

Daniel Malan, Cornelius Greyling, Othard Klingberg, Michael Sternberg and Senzele Yende's bail hearing was held in the Piet Retief Magistrate's Court on Friday morning.

The case has raised racial tension in the small town.

