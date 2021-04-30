46 more South Africans succumb to COVID-19 in last 24 hours

The Health Department also said that 1,086 infections were picked up over the past 24-hour reporting cycle, taking South Africa’s known caseload to 1, 579, 536.

JOHANNESBURG – Forty-six more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, pushing the country’s national death toll to 54,331.

So far, just over 1.5 million people have recuperated, which translates to a 95% recovery rate.

On the vaccine front, 307, 591 healthcare workers have received the jab.

