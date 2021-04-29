Zulu asks Treasury for further extension of R350 COVID-19 relief grant

There have been calls from various organisations, including Black Sash, to carry on with the benefit to society's most vulnerable.

CAPE TOWN - Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has requested that the R350 COVID-19 relief grant be extended.

The grant comes to an end on 30 April.

In February this year, the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) extended the special COVID-19 grant for another three months.

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has since asked for another extension.

"We thank President Cyril Ramaphosa in the first place because it was supposed to be from May to October. He then extended it."

She said that they would wait and hear from Treasury.

"We are also conscious of the fact that we are not the only ones looking for finance from Treasury. We are hoping that when they look at the issue they may look around maybe find the money and continue with it."

The Black Sash wants the grant to be increased to at least R585 per month and ultimately be converted into basic income support.

