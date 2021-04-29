WATCH LIVE: Role of deputy president is constricted, Ramaphosa tells Zondo

President Cyril Ramaphosa continues giving evidence on state capture in his capacity as ANC leader.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that his role as deputy president of the African National Congress (ANC) was largely a facilitation one.

Ramaphosa is currently testifying at the state capture commission.

He was appointed deputy president by former President Jacob Zuma in 2014.

He said: “As deputy president, you really work under the leadership of the president who leads the executive. Your role, as much as it would appear like it is expansive, it is a role that is constricted.”

Ramaphosa said that while the role of deputy president was not an executive role, it had the power to hold ministers to account and ensure that they fulfilled their obligations.

On payments from the Guptas, Ramaphosa said that the African National Congress didn’t investigate corruption allegations against the Guptas because the party didn’t have capacity.

But he agreed with the state capture commission that Parliament had the capacity to investigate and the party should have allowed it to.

He said that the ANC structures discussed the Gupta allegations.



But Ramaphosa said that he believed the proposal by the chair of chairs of portfolio committees, Cedric Frolick, to investigate was happening.

