‘Underworld kingpin’ Nafiz Modack arrested for detective Charl Kinnear's murder

Kinnear was gunned down in front of his house in Bishop Lavis in September last year.

JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News can confirm that alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack has been arrested in connection with the murder of Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear.

He was arrested on Thursday afternoon.

Kinnear was gunned down in front of his house in Bishop Lavis in September last year.

More to follow.

#NafizModack Alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack has been arrested in connection with the murder of top detective #CharlKinnear Charl Kinnear. GLS pic.twitter.com/j2mqIbWOCb EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 29, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.