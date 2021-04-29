Go

‘Underworld kingpin’ Nafiz Modack arrested for detective Charl Kinnear's murder

Kinnear was gunned down in front of his house in Bishop Lavis in September last year.

Alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack was arrested on 29 April 2021 in connection with the murder of Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear. Picture: Supplied.
Alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack was arrested on 29 April 2021 in connection with the murder of Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear. Picture: Supplied.
26 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News can confirm that alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack has been arrested in connection with the murder of Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear.

He was arrested on Thursday afternoon.

Kinnear was gunned down in front of his house in Bishop Lavis in September last year.

More to follow.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA