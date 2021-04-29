‘Underworld kingpin’ Nafiz Modack arrested for detective Charl Kinnear's murder
Kinnear was gunned down in front of his house in Bishop Lavis in September last year.
JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News can confirm that alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack has been arrested in connection with the murder of Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear.
He was arrested on Thursday afternoon.
More to follow.
#NafizModack Alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack has been arrested in connection with the murder of top detective #CharlKinnear Charl Kinnear. GLS pic.twitter.com/j2mqIbWOCbEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 29, 2021
