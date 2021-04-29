Thuso Mbedu bags role alongside Viola Davis in ‘The Woman King’

The film is about a general of the all-female military unit Nanisca played by Davis and her ambitious protégé.

JOHANNESBURG - South African actress Thuso Mbedu's star continues to shine.

The two-time Emmy Award nominee has been cast in The Woman King in which she'll star alongside Viola Davis.

The film is about a general of the all-female military unit Nanisca played by Davis and her ambitious protégé.

Once again the love and support you have shown me is astounding and has left me speechless. Im so humbled by your words of encouragement. Thank you for believing in me. For those asking how? Yall know me: pursuing purpose and staying ready. That will never change

April 29, 2021

Mbedu has also bagged the lead role on Barry Jenki's drama series Underground Railroad.

The series drops on 14 May.

