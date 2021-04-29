Go

Thuso Mbedu bags role alongside Viola Davis in ‘The Woman King’

The film is about a general of the all-female military unit Nanisca played by Davis and her ambitious protégé.

FILE: Thuso Mbedu. Picture: @thuso.mbedu/Instagram.
FILE: Thuso Mbedu. Picture: @thuso.mbedu/Instagram.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - South African actress Thuso Mbedu's star continues to shine.

The two-time Emmy Award nominee has been cast in The Woman King in which she'll star alongside Viola Davis.

The film is about a general of the all-female military unit Nanisca played by Davis and her ambitious protégé.

Mbedu has also bagged the lead role on Barry Jenki's drama series Underground Railroad.

The series drops on 14 May.

WATCH: The Underground Railroad - Official Trailer

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA