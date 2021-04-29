Vaccines save millions of lives each year, say medical experts

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many children had not been vaccinated, leaving them at risk of serious diseases like measles and polio.

CAPE TOWN - Medical experts have stressed the importance of people sticking to prescribed immunisation schedules.

Under the banner ‘vaccines bring us closer’ the World Health Organization’s World Immunization Week is being commemorated during the last week of April.

Global pharmaceutical company MSD on Thursday morning hosted a virtual discussion that emphasised the importance of vaccination in public healthcare.

The WHO said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many children had not been vaccinated, leaving them at risk of serious diseases like measles and polio.

Infectious diseases specialist at Groote Schuur Hospital, Professor Sipho Dlamini emphasised that vaccines went through rigorous testing to prove their safety and efficacy.

“There is data which suggests that vaccines work and many have saved millions of lives. WHO estimates that two to three million lives are saved each year through the vaccination programmes.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.