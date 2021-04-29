State capture: Ramaphosa to face questions on Gupta contributions, CR17 campaign

President Cyril Ramaphosa will appear at the state capture inquiry for the second and final day in his capacity as ANC deputy president and party president.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission is set to ask African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday if it was true that party members were required to pay contributions to the party when they were appointed to government positions.

Two diplomats said that they received letters of demand after their appointments.

Ramaphosa is also expected to testify about contributions from the Guptas and his CR17 campaign.



Ramaphosa will appear for the second and final day in his capacity as ANC deputy president and party president.

READ: ANC knew accepting Bosasa donations was wrong - Ramaphosa

He conceded that it was an anomaly for the ANC to take donations from Bosasa, which later faced allegations of corruption.

Now Advocate Paul Pretorius wants to hear what Ramaphosa thinks about contributions from the Guptas and if ANC members are required to pay back for getting government jobs.

ALSO READ: ANC is accused number 1 when it comes to corruption, Ramaphosa tells Zondo

“Nyameka Khozo and Ambassador Francis Moloi submitted affidavits stating that after diplomatic appointments, they were sent debit forms by the ANC for monthly contributions to party… and there are other examples, like the Free State asbestos scheme.”

Ramaphosa is still expected to testify at the end of next month about his role as former deputy president and president of the country.

WATCH: Day 1 of Ramaphosa at state capture inquiry: Inside cadre deployment

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.