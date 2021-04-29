Solidarity heads to court to halt DWS employment of Cuban engineers

The Water and Sanitation Department has brought in 24 Cuban engineers to help repair the country's ailing water infrastructure at a cost of R65 million.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Solidarity is challenging the Water and Sanitation Department’s decision to employ Cuban engineers.

But the move has been slammed, with local engineers wanting to know why they aren't being given the job.

Solidarity's taking the issue to court to stop the plan.

The union's Dirk Hermann said: “It appears the minister’s decision to employ Cuban engineers is not only foolish and immoral, but it is also illegal. At face value, these engineers do not appear to meet the operation requirements of the engineering grounds of South Africa that will enable them to practice fully. In its legal letter, Solidarity asks that the Cuban programme be suspended immediately.”

Meanwhile, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu insisted that the engineers were not in South Africa for employment, but to transfer skills and mentor local officials in the country.

