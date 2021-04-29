Ramaphosa tells Zondo ANC has corruption to blame for losing voter support

He’s also told the Zondo commission there was a recognition of a “malaise” of corruption in the ANC and this was costing the party dearly.

CAPE TOWN/ JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday said the party had corruption to blame for its loss of voters over the past few elections.

He has given evidence for a second day at the state capture inquiry.

Ramaphosa has been asked a number of questions about his ANC presidential campaign as well as party loyalty and patronage appointments.

He has spent most of Thursday being cross examined about parliamentary oversight and his CR17 campaign donations from companies like Bosasa.

"The ANC became less attractive to ordinary citizens who should support and join it and that led to the election loss or diminishing support that we see."

Ramaphosa said the ANC resolved to draw a line in the sand over state capture and embark on a renewal drive.

"With this in mind, we decided we need to change so that the ANC can renew and regenerate itself."

Ramaphosa has explained payments made by ANC members to the party and payments made to his CR17 campaign.

He said all ANC members employed in both the public and private sector were required to pay a levy for the upkeep of the party, but not only because they were party deployees.

Ramaphosa has responded at the state capture commission to affidavits by diplomats who said they received debit orders as soon as they were appointed to Canada and Sudan.

However, he said if payments that were made by people like Edwin Sodi were to secure more government contracts, they should not have been allowed.

Ramaphosa said SOEs should never fund any political party.

He said payments to the CR17 campaign were made with no expectation of favours.

The president said Nyameka Khozo and ambassador Francis Molo were not the only ANC members who were sent debit forms to make monthly payments to the ANC.

“When I was in the private sector, I paid. Today, every member of Parliament, legislature, the local government pays levies to the ANC so that we can boost the coffers of the ANC. And the same would happen if you are an ANC member, if you are say a chair or the CEO of one of the entities.”

But he said payments allegedly made by Sodi after receiving an R255 million asbestos contract in the Free State were different.

“In my book, that should never have been allowed”.

Ramaphosa said payments from SOEs to the ANC should never have been done.

“If they were going to give money right across to all parties, that would be different, but I don’t think that too should be allowed. The monies that Prasa, Eskom and all these other SEOs have should be used for developmental purposes.”

Ramaphosa believes the Political Funding Act will resolve all this.

