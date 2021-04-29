Ramaphosa: ANC will now appoint people to govt who are fit for purpose

He said this on Wednesday when he appeared before the state capture inquiry.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa said that the party would now only appoint people to public service jobs who were “fit for purpose” and not those pushing factional agendas.

Appearing in his capacity as ANC president, Ramaphosa faced a string of questions about the party’s contentious deployment policy.

Ramaphosa has admitted that some key appointments in government and state-owned companies were made to push political agendas.

From now, he said those selected to fill key positions would be closely scrutinised.

“We will be scrutinising everyone more thoroughly to ensure that we do have people who are fit for purpose. The term 'fit for purpose' is what should be operative here.”

But Ramaphosa has dismissed suggestions that cadre deployment was unique to the ANC, saying this was common across political parties worldwide.

“It is a practice in various forms and through various mechanisms even though it’s often not acknowledged as such by other political parties in our own country.”

The ANC leader will continue his testimony this morning where he can expect to be cross-examined about his CR17 presidential campaign.

