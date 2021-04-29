NW ANCWL’s Lenkopane: I found out about my suspension through media

Acting North West ANC Women’s League secretary Bitsa Lenkopane and former premier, Supra Mahumapelo, were found guilty of misconduct by the party's provincial disciplinary committee this week.

JOHANNESBURG - Acting North West ANC Women’s League secretary Bitsa Lenkopane said that she learned of her five-year suspension from the party through media reports on Wednesday night.

The acting Women's League provincial secretary said that she had already approached the national disciplinary committee to appeal both the verdict and sanction.

The two were accused of running parallel rallies during by-election campaigns last year.

They've also been accused of being divisive and undermining the interim provincial committee.

Lenkopane claimed that both she and Mahumapelo were not given a fair hearing.

