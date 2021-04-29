Nomafrench Mbombo resigns as DA’s Women's Network leader, remains health MEC

She has not given reasons and has declined to comment any further.

CAPE TOWN - Another senior Democratic Alliance (DA) member has resigned from a high-ranking position.

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo stepped down as head of the DA's Women's Network on Thursday.

She has not given reasons and has declined to comment any further.

Mbombo remains the health MEC.

Meanwhile, opposition parties have welcomed Bonginkosi Madikizela' s resignation as transport MEC but warns it must not end there.

On Wednesday, Madikizela resigned as the DA's Western Cape leader.

He's admitted to lying about his tertiary education qualifications on his CV.

The Good Party said it was calling for his removal; while the ANC is accusing the DA of having double standards in the manner in which it deal with various leaders within the party.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.