MKMVA backs Sisulu over deployment of Cuban engineers in SA

Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has come under fire for bringing the two dozen engineers in to help resolve water infrastructure issues in this country at a cost of R64 million.

JOHANNESBURG - The uMkhonto weSizwe military veterans association (MKMVA) has defended Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu for deploying Cuban engineers in South Africa.

Sisulu has insisted that the 24 Cuban engineers were not in the country for employment, saying that they were here to transfer their skills.

READ: Sisulu: SA must embrace Cuban engineers helping with water infrastructure crisis

She's come under fire for bringing the two dozen engineers in to help resolve water infrastructure issues in this country at a cost of R64 million.

Many in South Africa are asking why local experts could not have been roped in instead.

ALSO READ: Solidarity heads to court to halt DWS employment of Cuban engineers

MKMVA spokesperson, Carl Niehaus: "The decision of Minister Sisulu is one that must be understood in the context of the long history of cooperation between Cub and South Africa. Secondly, Minister Sisulu has been struggling to get South African water engineers work in the rural areas and that has not been successful."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.