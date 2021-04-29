Mango assures ticketholders its flights will resume today

The cash-strapped airline was forced to ground its flights on Wednesday leaving many passengers stranded at various airports.

JOHANNESBURG - Low-cost carrier Mango has reassured ticketholders that it will be operating on Thursday.

It failed to pay landing and take-off fees at airports across the country that are managed by the Airports Company South Africa (Acsa).

Following negotiations, Acsa said that the airline had made a partial payment towards the owed fees and it had lifted the suspension on the South African Airways (SAA) subsidiary.

Mango is facing financial uncertainty and may have to stop operating from this weekend unless it receives a cash injection from government.

The airline’s head of communications, Benediction Zubane, said: “What I can categorically confirm is that the suspension has been lifted. So, going forward, we have a payment arrangement with Acsa which they have accepted. I think this brings a little bit of stability going forward.”

