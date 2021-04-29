Mahumapelo says he's appealing his 5-year suspension from ANC

This week, former ANC North West chairperson Supra Mahumapelo and acting Women’s League Secretary Bitsa Lenkopane were found guilty of misconduct by the provincial disciplinary committee.

JOHANNESBURG - Embattled former African National Congress (ANC) North West chairperson Supra Mahumapelo on Thursday told his supporters he was appealing his five-year suspension from the party with its national disciplinary committee.

This week Mahumapelo and acting Women’s League secretary Bitsa Lenkopane were found guilty of misconduct by the provincial disciplinary committee.

The pair were given a five-year suspension from the party and also ordered to undergo political mentorship.

Both Lenkopane and Mahumapelo have sort the intervention of the ANC at a national level.

This after claiming processes in their disciplinary hearing had been unfair; last week the pair called for the committee to recuse itself, complaining about not being allowed to speak and the evidence leader showing a bias against them.

On Thursday, Mahumapelo told supporters their legal representative’s inability to attend proceedings was disregarded and that the committee was so intent on pushing ahead with the matter that it sat on a public holiday.

He addressed some of his supporters at his branch in Mahikeng, sharing details of how his guilty verdict came about.

“When other people were enjoying freedom celebrations, we were in the disciplinary committee. He [legal representative] said 'we would not make it, so if I don't come, they can't come because they can't represent themselves.'"

Earlier on Thursday, Lenkopane told Eyewitness News they had already launched their appeal, claiming this was nothing more than a purge.

“People are just having this fear because there are conferences and other processes, they feel we are just a threat to them.”

Some of Mahumapelo’s supporters have threatened to take the Interim Provincial Committee and the ANC to the courts over this matter.

