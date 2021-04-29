Mahumapelo given 21 days to appeal ANC suspension

The North West ANC's disciplinary committee suspended his membership for five years with immediate effect.

JOHANNESBURG - Former African National Congress (ANC) North West Premier Supra Mahumpelo will now have to turn to the party’s national disciplinary committee if he wants to remain an active member of the ANC.

This week the provincial disciplinary committee suspended his membership for five years with immediate effect.

Mahumapelo, who was also an ANC MP, was suspended along with the acting Women’s League secretary, Bitsa Lenkopane. The two had faced charges of misconduct - they're accused of running parallel event during the campaigns for by-elections in some of the platinum-rich province’s municipalities last year.

Disciplinary committee chair, Wendy Matsemela, said that the pair would also be removed from the party’s lists.

The development followed last month’s national executive committee meeting which gave the interim provincial committee more powers to take action in the province.

They have also been told to undergo at least three years of a mentorship programme during those five years, with Mahumapelo being instructured to get political guidance from former ANC president, Thabo Mbeki.

This week has produced yet another blow for Ace Magashule, this as his ally was shown the door by the party in the North West province.

Mahumapelo, who was known to be popular across parts of the platinum belt, has been suspended for five years.

Some of his allies have told Eyewitness News that he was disadvantaged throughout his hearing, with his representative taking issue with the committee pushing ahead with their meeting even while he was away.

Last week, Mahumapelo raised concerns over not being allowed to personally address the committee.

But leaders close to the interim provincial committee said the former chair resorted to numerous tricks to stall the process.

Committee chair Matsemela said that Mahumapelo and Lenkopane could appeal both the verdict and sanction.

"The said application for appeal and or review must be launched with the national disciplinary committee of appeals within 21 days."

Meanwhile, all eyes are on Magashule to see if he will step aside at the end of this week or force his own party to suspend him.

