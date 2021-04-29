Madikizela’s resignation as WC DA leader met with mixed reactions

Bonginkosi Madikizela handed in his resignation as Western Cape Transport and Public Works MEC on Wednesday after admitting to lying about his tertiary education qualifications on his CV.

CAPE TOWN - Following news of the resignation of Bonginkosi Madikizela as Western Cape Democratic Alliance (DA) leader and Transport and Public Works MEC, opposition parties have mixed feelings.

Madikizela handed in his resignation on Wednesday.

He's admitted to lying about his tertiary education qualifications on his CV.

Premier Alan Winde said that he'd accepted Madikizela's resignation from the provincial cabinet, adding that he believed that under the circumstances, it was the right thing to do.

Tertuis Simmers will continue to act as Transport and Public Works MEC.

Madikizela’s also stepped down as the DA’s provincial leader.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz will remain the acting leader until the party elects Madikizela's replacement next month.

Opposition parties in the Western Cape were quick to react to Madikizela's resignation.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said that as much as it welcomed the move, it is also called for Saldanha Bay Mayor Marius Koen, who is alleged to have lied about his qualifications too, to also step down.

The African National Congress (ANC) was still pushing for the provincial legislature's code of conduct to investigate Madikizela.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.