Lesotho's Democratic Congress still committed to coalition govt after ABC split

Lesotho’s wounded coalition government has assured its people and the international community that it still has the required majority to remain in power.

JOHANNESBURG - Lesotho’s wounded coalition government has assured its people and the international community that it still has the required majority to remain in power.

This followed last week’s split of Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro’s leading party, the All Basotho Convention (ABC).

Its main partner, the Democratic Congress, said that it was still committed to the alliance.

A Lesotho government or coalition needs a majority of 50% plus one of the 120 seats in the national assembly, which usually comes to a total of 61 seats.

But Prime Minister Majoro said that because of deceased MPs and resignations, that threshold was now 58.

"We have a buffer of four and this is before we count our partners, so you can count your own numbers. I think our numbers will go into the 70s when you count our partners.

Deputy Prime Minister Mathibeli Mokhothu said that his party, the Democratic Congress, was going nowhere.



"We are convinced that these two parties will carry the government as necessary."

But the two parties and their other partners still have to prove this in parliament.



Lesotho is expected to go to elections next year.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.