Here are the nominees for this year’s Saftas
Telenovelas The River and Legacy are leading the pack with 12 nods each.
JOHANNESBURG - The nominees for this year's South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) have been revealed on Thursday and telenovelas The River and Legacy are leading the pack with 12 nods each.
Other noticeable nominees are 7de Laan, Rhythm City and Scandal for Best TV Soap.
Dineo Ranaka, Palesa Temba and Katlego Maboe have been nominated for Best TV Presenter.
The event will take place on 22 May and aim to honour, celebrate and promote the creativity, quality and excellence of South African film and television talent and productions, and serve to encourage entrepreneurship and the development of new talent within the industry.
Here's a list of this year's nominees:
Best Supporting Actress – Feature Film
Ira Blanckenberg, Toorbos
Jane De Wet, Griekwastad
Tarryn Wyngaard, Stam
Best Supporting Actor – Feature Film
Hakeem Kae Kazim, Riding with Sugar
Justin Strydom, Dust
Nicholas Campbell, Gat in die Muur (Hole in the Wall)
Best Feature Film
Griekwastad
Riding with Sugar
Stam
Best Short Film
Heirloom
The Stranger
Uxolile
Best Student Film
Binding Adventures from The Animation School
Flower in the Subway from The Animation School
The Boy and the Robin from The Animation School
Best Made for TV Movie
A Christmas Chorus
Home Affairs – A Christmas Tale
Loving Thokoza
Best Documentary Feature
A New Country
Days of Cannibalism
Day Zero Films
How to Steal a Country
Mother to Mother
Best Documentary Short
Lefu – The Funeral
Lindela under Lockdown!
When the Flame Speaks
Best Made for TV Documentary
Badimo S1 – Music and Trance
Chasing the Sun
Evolution of Mzansi Street Culture
My Story of Kwaito – I am Still In Love with Kwaito
Best Structured Soapie Reality Show
Lebo M: Coming Home
Life with Kelly
Somizi & Mohale: The Union
Best Variety Show
Motswako
Mzansi Magic Music Specials
Republiek van Zoid Afrika
Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar
Best Online Content
AFI Fashion Week 2020
Duiwelspoort
Noko Mashaba – Lockdown Shandis
Best TV Presenter (Public Vote Category)
Devi Sankaree Govender, The Devi Show
Dineo Ranaka, Yimlo
Entle Bizane, Hectic on 3
Palesa Tembe, Afternoon Express
Katchie Nzama, Come Again
Katlego Maboe, Tropika Island of Treasure Curacao
Waldimar Pelser, KN Verslag in Gesprek
Best Actress – Feature Film
Elani Dekker, Toorbos
Inge Beckmann, Stam
Tinarie Loots, Gat in die Muur (Hole in the Wall)
Best Actor – Feature Film
Andre Odendaal, Gat in die Muur (Hole in the Wall)
Gideon Lombard Lombard, Stam
Tshamano Sebe, 8
Best Actress – Telenovela
Crystal Donna Roberts, Arendsvlei
Mary-Anne Barlow, Legacy
Sindi Dlathu, The River
Best Actor – Telenovela
Dawid Minnaar, Legacy
Menzi Ngubane, Isibaya
Presley Chweneyagae, The River
Best Supporting Actress – Telenovela
Rami Chuene, Isono
Michelle Botes, Legacy
Quanita Adams, Arendsvlei
Best Supporting Actor – Telenovela
Andrew Buckland, Legacy
Lawrence Maleka, The River
Meshack Mavuso, The River
Best Actress – TV Soap
Cindy Swanepoel, Binnelanders
Petronella Tshuma, Rhythm City
Shoki Mmola, Skeem Saam
Best Actor - TV Soap
Clint Brink, Binnelanders
Cedwyn Joel, Suidooster
Bongile Mantsai, Scandal!
Best Supporting Actress – TV Soap
Mapula Mafole, Rhythm City
Masasa Mbangeni, Scandal!
Portia Joel, Suidooster
Best Supporting Actor – TV Soap
Molefi Monaisa, Skeem Saam
Mothusi Magano, Skeem Saam
Roderick Jaftha, Getroud met Rugby
Best TV Soap
7de Laan
Rhythm City
Scandal!
Best Telenovela
Gomora
Legacy
The River
Best Actress – TV Drama
Kate Liquorish, Still Breathing
Tiffany Barbuzano, Still Breathing
Tina Jaxa, Erased
Best Actor – TV Drama
Abduraghman Adams, Melody
Brandon Auret, Still Breathing
Zolisa Xaluva, Kings of Joburg
Best Supporting Actress - TV Drama
Jay Anstey, Inconceivable
June van Merch, Sara se Geheim
Lorcia Cooper, Housekeepers
Zola Nombona, Lockdown
Best Supporting Actor – TV Drama
James Ngcobo, Queen Sono
Lindani Nkosi, Housekeepers
Michael Richard, Still Breathing
Best TV Drama
Agent
Blood and Water
Inconceivable
Lockdown
Trackers
Best Actress – TV Comedy
Busisiwe Lurayi, How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding
Chanelle de Jager, Kniediep in die Warm Water
Mari Molefe van Heerden, Die Vlieende Springbokkie
Best Actor – TV Comedy
James Borthwick, Hotel
Keenan Arrison, The Riviera
Mandla Jwara, Black Tax
Best Supporting Actress – TV Comedy
Chantal Herman, The Riviera
Clementine Mosimane, How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding
Martelize Kolver, Hotel
Best Supporting Actor – TV Comedy
De Klerk Oelofse, Hotel
Desmond Dube, How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding
Motlatsi Mafatshe, How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding
Best TV Comedy
Black Tax
How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding
The Riviera
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.