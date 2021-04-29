Here are the nominees for this year’s Saftas

Telenovelas The River and Legacy are leading the pack with 12 nods each.

JOHANNESBURG - The nominees for this year's South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) have been revealed on Thursday and telenovelas The River and Legacy are leading the pack with 12 nods each.

Other noticeable nominees are 7de Laan, Rhythm City and Scandal for Best TV Soap.

Dineo Ranaka, Palesa Temba and Katlego Maboe have been nominated for Best TV Presenter.

The event will take place on 22 May and aim to honour, celebrate and promote the creativity, quality and excellence of South African film and television talent and productions, and serve to encourage entrepreneurship and the development of new talent within the industry.

Here's a list of this year's nominees:

Best Supporting Actress – Feature Film

Ira Blanckenberg, Toorbos

Jane De Wet, Griekwastad

Tarryn Wyngaard, Stam

Best Supporting Actor – Feature Film

Hakeem Kae Kazim, Riding with Sugar

Justin Strydom, Dust

Nicholas Campbell, Gat in die Muur (Hole in the Wall)



Best Feature Film

Griekwastad

Riding with Sugar

Stam

Best Short Film

Heirloom

The Stranger

Uxolile

Best Student Film

Binding Adventures from The Animation School



Flower in the Subway from The Animation School



The Boy and the Robin from The Animation School



Best Made for TV Movie

A Christmas Chorus

Home Affairs – A Christmas Tale

Loving Thokoza

Best Documentary Feature

A New Country

Days of Cannibalism

Day Zero Films



How to Steal a Country

Mother to Mother

Best Documentary Short

Lefu – The Funeral



Lindela under Lockdown!

When the Flame Speaks

Best Made for TV Documentary

Badimo S1 – Music and Trance

Chasing the Sun

Evolution of Mzansi Street Culture

My Story of Kwaito – I am Still In Love with Kwaito



Best Structured Soapie Reality Show

Lebo M: Coming Home

Life with Kelly

Somizi & Mohale: The Union

Best Variety Show

Motswako

Mzansi Magic Music Specials

Republiek van Zoid Afrika

Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar

Best Online Content

AFI Fashion Week 2020

Duiwelspoort

Noko Mashaba – Lockdown Shandis

Best TV Presenter (Public Vote Category)

Devi Sankaree Govender, The Devi Show

Dineo Ranaka, Yimlo

Entle Bizane, Hectic on 3

Palesa Tembe, Afternoon Express

Katchie Nzama, Come Again

Katlego Maboe, Tropika Island of Treasure Curacao

Waldimar Pelser, KN Verslag in Gesprek

Best Actress – Feature Film

Elani Dekker, Toorbos

Inge Beckmann, Stam

Tinarie Loots, Gat in die Muur (Hole in the Wall)

Best Actor – Feature Film

Andre Odendaal, Gat in die Muur (Hole in the Wall)

Gideon Lombard Lombard, Stam

Tshamano Sebe, 8

Best Actress – Telenovela

Crystal Donna Roberts, Arendsvlei

Mary-Anne Barlow, Legacy

Sindi Dlathu, The River

Best Actor – Telenovela

Dawid Minnaar, Legacy

Menzi Ngubane, Isibaya

Presley Chweneyagae, The River

Best Supporting Actress – Telenovela

Rami Chuene, Isono

Michelle Botes, Legacy

Quanita Adams, Arendsvlei

Best Supporting Actor – Telenovela

Andrew Buckland, Legacy

Lawrence Maleka, The River

Meshack Mavuso, The River

Best Actress – TV Soap

Cindy Swanepoel, Binnelanders

Petronella Tshuma, Rhythm City

Shoki Mmola, Skeem Saam

Best Actor - TV Soap

Clint Brink, Binnelanders

Cedwyn Joel, Suidooster

Bongile Mantsai, Scandal!

Best Supporting Actress – TV Soap

Mapula Mafole, Rhythm City

Masasa Mbangeni, Scandal!

Portia Joel, Suidooster

Best Supporting Actor – TV Soap

Molefi Monaisa, Skeem Saam

Mothusi Magano, Skeem Saam

Roderick Jaftha, Getroud met Rugby

Best TV Soap

7de Laan

Rhythm City

Scandal!



Best Telenovela

Gomora

Legacy

The River

Best Actress – TV Drama

Kate Liquorish, Still Breathing

Tiffany Barbuzano, Still Breathing

Tina Jaxa, Erased

Best Actor – TV Drama

Abduraghman Adams, Melody

Brandon Auret, Still Breathing

Zolisa Xaluva, Kings of Joburg

Best Supporting Actress - TV Drama

Jay Anstey, Inconceivable

June van Merch, Sara se Geheim

Lorcia Cooper, Housekeepers

Zola Nombona, Lockdown

Best Supporting Actor – TV Drama

James Ngcobo, Queen Sono

Lindani Nkosi, Housekeepers

Michael Richard, Still Breathing

Best TV Drama

Agent

Blood and Water

Inconceivable

Lockdown

Trackers

Best Actress – TV Comedy

Busisiwe Lurayi, How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding

Chanelle de Jager, Kniediep in die Warm Water

Mari Molefe van Heerden, Die Vlieende Springbokkie

Best Actor – TV Comedy

James Borthwick, Hotel

Keenan Arrison, The Riviera

Mandla Jwara, Black Tax

Best Supporting Actress – TV Comedy

Chantal Herman, The Riviera

Clementine Mosimane, How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding

Martelize Kolver, Hotel

Best Supporting Actor – TV Comedy

De Klerk Oelofse, Hotel

Desmond Dube, How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding

Motlatsi Mafatshe, How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding

Best TV Comedy

Black Tax

How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding

The Riviera

