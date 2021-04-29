Madikizela resignation: Good Party happy, WC ANC accuses DA of double standards

Former Western Cape Transport MEC and Democratic Alliance provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela tendered his resignation on Wednesday after he admitted to lying about his tertiary education qualifications on his CV.

CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties in the Western Cape are continuing to react to the resignation of Bonginkosi Madikizela as provincial leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Transport MEC.

Madikizela tendered his resignation on Wednesday.

He's admitted to lying about his tertiary education qualifications on his CV.

READ: DA's Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela resigns

The Good Party said that it welcomed the move.

The party's Brett Herron: "We have been calling on Madikizela to resign or face the chop for the past four weeks since the Public Protector found him guilty of lying to Parliament about DA failure to deliver inner-city housing. In the end, Madikizela Was forced to resign after leaked allegations that he lied about his qualifications proved to be true."

The African National Congress (ANC)'s Dennis Cruywagen accused the DA of having double standards in the way they deal with various leaders within the party.

"They have one way of dealing with black leaders in the DA and another way of dealing with white leaders, almost two separate standards they're applying. Noting has been said of the allegations against the Saldanha mayor, in terms of allegations that he fabricated his CV."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.