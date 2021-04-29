Ex-Oudtshoorn municipal officer sentenced to 4 years behind bars for R1.9m fraud

Frikkie van Staden was sentenced in the Oudtshoorn Regional Court on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - A former Oudtshoorn Municipal official will spend an effective four years behind bars on charges of fraud worth R1.9 million.

Frikkie van Staden was sentenced in the Oudtshoorn Regional Court on Wednesday.

An investigation revealed that between 2010 and 2014, Van Staden, who was responsible for the maintenance of roads, instructed his sister in law to register a company under her name.

The 55-year-old man later took over the company's operation to score contracts within the municipality without his sister-in-law's knowledge.

The Hawks' Zinzi Hani said: “Van Staden was sentenced to seven years imprisonment for corruption, of which three years was suspended on condition that he is not convicted of similar crimes during the period of the suspension. A further five years imprisonment for fraud wholly suspended with the condition was imposed on him.”

