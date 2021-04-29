EFF calls for suspension of Saldanha Bay Mayor Koen over his qualifications

The EFF's Wandile Kasibe said a few weeks back the DA immediately suspended MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela for lying about his qualifications but not Saldanha Bay Municipality Mayor Marius Koen.

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the Western Cape has on Thursday called for the immediate suspension of Saldanha Bay Municipality Mayor Marius Koen for allegedly lying about his qualifications.

According to the party, Koen claims to hold an Honours degree in Public Administration and Industrial Psychology and Masters in Business Administration.

But, the EFF said so far, had not been able to provide evidence of these qualifications.

“As much as we welcome Madikizela’s resignation, we also call on the resignation of the Mayor of Saldanha Marius Koen, who is alleged to have also lied about his qualifications. We are not surprised by the double standards and anti-black racist position that the DA has taken where it treats black leaders differently from how they treat their white counterparts.”

“The issue is that we’ve currently asked the University for the qualification and the issue is under investigation,” said the DA's federal council chairperson Helen Zille.

Koen is yet to respond to the allegations.

