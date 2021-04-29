EC ANC ward councillor faces second murder charge

When they appeared in the dock on Wednesday, the court heard the 42-year-old man and one of his co-accused have been linked to the murder of a second activist from the same community, Hleliphi Thotshe.

CAPE TOWN - An African National Congress (ANC) ward councillor in the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Local Municipality, in the Eastern Cape, now faces a second charge of murder involving yet another party activist.

Lucky Mbuzi and his two co-accused first appeared in the Mbizana Magistrates Court two weeks ago on charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

It's alleged the trio killed ANC activist Mduduzi Madikizela at his family home in Jali Village earlier this month. Mbuzi is a councillor in the deceased's ward.

The 50-year-old woman was killed in March.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Luxolo Tyali said: “The matter was remanded to 13 May for formal bail application and as the State, we’re opposing bail.”

