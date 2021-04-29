DA criticises Ramaphosa for defending ANC cadre deployment committee

President Cyril Ramaphosatold the state capture commission on Wednesday that the ANC cadre deployment policy, which deployed party members into public service, was an integral part of ensuring that the governing party implemented its mandate.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has criticised African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa for defending the cadre deployment committee, which he once chaired.



However, the DA, which had been critical of the policy for decades, said that it was a breeding ground for corruption to flourish among ANC officials.

The DA’s John Steenhuisen said that it was unfortunate that Ramaphosa did not mention any intention to end the cadre deployment policy.

“It’s a terrible policy; if it is left to continue in South Africa, it’s going to open the door for another round of state capture by yet another faction of the ANC.”

Meanwhile, the South African Communist Party said that it was pleased that Ramaphosa mentioned that people who used this policy for their own benefit were being dealt with.

Gauteng chairperson Joe Mpisi said that it would not allow people with the ill intention to taint and abuse policies agreed on by alliance partners.

“What the president said was very profound and we must be able to see that solutions are not in need of the cadre deployment. People must not be excluded because maybe they are not members of the ANC.”

It said his answers on chairing the ANC’s cadre deployment policy were balanced with the intention to make the ANC appear as competent but also able to deal with its officials who’ve taken advantage.

