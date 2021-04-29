CT police hunting suspects after off-duty Metro cop killed in Philippi

According to police, the 49-year-old officer was found with gunshot wounds next to his vehicle on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - A Metro police officer has been shot and killed in Marikana, in Philippi.

According to police, the shooting incident occurred in Disa Road on Wednesday afternoon.

Philippi East police have launched a manhunt for suspects after an off-duty officer attached to the City of Cape Town's Metro Police was killed.

The member was based at the Metro Police radio control at N1 City in Goodwood.

According to police, the 49-year-old officer was found with gunshot wounds next to his vehicle on Wednesday.

The police's Frederick van Wyk said that the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle that belonged to the victim.



"The motive for the attack is possibly robbery. The suspects are yet to be arrested and Philippi East detectives are investigating a case of murder."

In March, this year an off-duty police officer was also killed in Delft and weeks before that, two officers were ambushed and killed while on duty in Bloekombos.

