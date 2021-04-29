Court hears from witnesses about animal cruelty at Thandi Modise's farm

In 2014, carcasses were found on Modise's farm where it appeared animals were left unattended without food or water for about two weeks.

CAPE TOWN - An animal cruelty case against National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise is under way in the Potchefstroom Regional Court on Thursday.

In 2014, carcasses were found on Modise's farm where it appeared animals were left unattended without food or water for about two weeks.

Fifty pigs were found dead, and more than 100 other animals had to be euthanised.

Veterinarian Sameer Abbas has testified about appalling conditions on Modise's Modderfontein farm in the North West.

He said when he arrived there in 2014, animals that were still alive were just skin and bone.

A second witness Thebogo Mokaedi worked on the farm for about two months but only ever received a payment of R200.

He said he left when he was no longer able to feed himself and has testified that at the time, several animals were already dead, while others were so starved the chances of them surviving were slim.

Modise faces six counts of contravening the Animal Protection Act.

She's denied any wrongdoing and has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.