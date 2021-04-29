Go

CoCT testing drinking water after complaints, issues advisory for CBD residents

The City of Cape Town has advised residents in the CBD and Atlantic seaboard not to drink municipal water until further notice.

© coffeemate/123rf.com
It's investigating complaints of an unusual smell or taste.

The city said that as soon as test results were available, it would provide updates.

It added that initial results should be available by Thursday.

