Calls for R350 COVID relief grant to be extended & increased

On Thursday, the Black Sash held a webinar with faith-based organisations, trade unions and civic groups about the issue.

CAPE TOWN - There have been more calls for the government to extend and increase the COVID-19 social relief distress grant.

The R350 grant comes to an end on Friday.

The Black Sash and the #PayTheGrants movement are demanding government extends the COVID-19 grant until it is turned into a basic income support grant.

They also want the benefit to be increased to R585 a month.

Bishop Victor Phalana from the Catholic Bishops Conference said: “There are millions of South Africans who remain poor, unemployed and desperate. It’s the duty of the government, if they don’t do it, we will have hunger and malnutrition.”

“The COVID SRD grant is a lifeline and while it does provide little relief, it had been designated a temporary and limited status,” said president of the Informal Traders Alliance, Rosheda Muller.

On Friday, there will be #PayTheGrants pickets in various provinces at Sassa offices and Post offices.

The SRD grant is meant to end tomorrow. We are picketing outside our local sassa and post offices around the country. @AmandlaMobi will deliver a memorandum at the Union Buildings at 11. Join us, and demand that government #PayTheGrants! pic.twitter.com/bDYGC9UfWD PayTheGrants (@PayTheGrants) April 29, 2021

