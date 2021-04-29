Big chill: Cold snap to hit large parts of SA; heavy rain, some snow predicted

Gauteng, the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and parts of the Eastern Cape can expect temperatures to drop significantly from Friday, as well as showers and thundershowers.

JOHANNESBURG - A cold snap is expected to hit most parts of the country from Friday, with snow forecast over the Drakensberg mountains.

Gauteng, the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and parts of the Eastern Cape can expect temperatures to drop significantly from tomorrow, as well as showers and thundershowers.

The heavy rainfall is expected to cause some flooding in parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said that it is the start of the winter season.

"It should be done by Saturday. It's the first entrance into winter so if it happens tomorrow, it might happen in the evening or late afternoon. We do expect a 60% chance of thundershowers for most parts of the eastern half of the country - Gauteng, Free State, KZN and Mpumalanga."

ALERT: COLD SNAP BEGINNING FRIDAY



Thursday9|26CWINDY

COLD SNAP

Friday7|17C60%

Saturday6|18C30%

Sunday6|17C10%#JHBWeather



Thursday11|28CWINDY

COLD SNAP

Friday9|19C63%

Saturday8|20C28%

Sunday8|19C10%#PTAWeather Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) April 28, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.