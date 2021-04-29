Big chill: Cold snap to hit large parts of SA; heavy rain, some snow predicted
Gauteng, the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and parts of the Eastern Cape can expect temperatures to drop significantly from Friday, as well as showers and thundershowers.
JOHANNESBURG - A cold snap is expected to hit most parts of the country from Friday, with snow forecast over the Drakensberg mountains.
The heavy rainfall is expected to cause some flooding in parts of KwaZulu-Natal.
Forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said that it is the start of the winter season.
"It should be done by Saturday. It's the first entrance into winter so if it happens tomorrow, it might happen in the evening or late afternoon. We do expect a 60% chance of thundershowers for most parts of the eastern half of the country - Gauteng, Free State, KZN and Mpumalanga."
ALERT: COLD SNAP BEGINNING FRIDAYGauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) April 28, 2021
Thursday9|26CWINDY
COLD SNAP
Friday7|17C60%
Saturday6|18C30%
Sunday6|17C10%#JHBWeather
Thursday11|28CWINDY
COLD SNAP
Friday9|19C63%
Saturday8|20C28%
Sunday8|19C10%#PTAWeather
#weather outlook for today (29 April 2021) and tomorrow #morninglivesabc #morninglive #sabc #sabcnews #sabcweather #sabc2 pic.twitter.com/2rKLJ0rFbzPhemelo Zonke (@PhemeloMelo) April 29, 2021
