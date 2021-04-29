680 WC police officers found guilty of corruption since 2009

The Provincial Legislature's Community safety Committee said 680 SAPS members were found guilty since 2009 and more than 300 were dismissed.

CAPE TOWN - More than half of the police officers charged with corruption in the Western Cape since 2009 were found guilty.

This has been revealed in a written reply by Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz on Thursday.

The provincial legislature's community safety committee said 680 SAPS members were found guilty since 2009 and more than 300 were dismissed.

“Although this means that more than half of the corruption cases among SAPS in the Western Cape have been found guilty, rooting out internal corruption stands at 96%. Only 49 of these 1303 cases have yet to be concluded,” said Chairperson Reagan Allen.

