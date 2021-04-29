48 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,250 new infections recorded in SA

Over the past 24-hour reporting cycle, 1,250 infections were also picked up taking the country's known caseload to over 1,578,000.

JOHANNESBURG - Forty-eight more people have died here in South Africa after contracting the virus, taking our national death toll to 54,285.

So far, over 1.5 million people have recuperated, with our recovery rate holding steady at 95%.

As if today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 578 450. Today, 48 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported which brings the total to 54 285 deaths.The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1 503 611, representing a recovery rate of 95%. pic.twitter.com/NrpsWt0j8D Department of Health (@HealthZA) April 28, 2021

