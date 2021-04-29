Go

48 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,250 new infections recorded in SA

Over the past 24-hour reporting cycle, 1,250 infections were also picked up taking the country's known caseload to over 1,578,000.

A patient with COVID-19 breaths in oxygen in the resuscitation room of the COVID ward at Khayelitsha Hospital near Cape Town on 29 December 2020. Picture: AFP.
JOHANNESBURG - Forty-eight more people have died here in South Africa after contracting the virus, taking our national death toll to 54,285.

So far, over 1.5 million people have recuperated, with our recovery rate holding steady at 95%.

