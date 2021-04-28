Woman's body found in shallow grave in Lenasia, one suspect arrested

It's understood the 31-year-old woman was abducted from her home by two men last week; the suspects then drove off in her vehicle that was later found abandoned in Ennerdale.

JOHANNESBURG — Gauteng police have on Tuesday arrested a 36-year-old man following the discovery of a woman's body in a shallow grave in Lenasia.

It's understood the 31-year-old woman was abducted from her home by two men last week; the suspects then drove off in her vehicle that was later found abandoned in Ennerdale.

Following an investigation, police were led to a shack in Phumlamqashi on Tuesday, where one of the suspects was found. The man then directed officials to a shallow grave inside the yard where the victim was buried.

“Police search and rescue team, as well as forensic experts, were summoned and exhumed the body that was later identified by the family. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine how the woman was killed. Police are searching for the second suspect who is still at large,” said the police’s Mavela Masondo.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.