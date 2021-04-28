Weather Watch: Partly cloudy Thursday for most parts of Gauteng, WC

Your Thursday Eyewitness News Weather Watch.

JOHANNESBURG - A partly cloudy Thursday is expected across large parts of the country with thundershowers forecasted for George.

GAUTENG:

A partly cloudy day is forecast for most of the province. Johannesburg will see a high of 26°C, Pretoria will top out at 28°C and Hammanskraal will see a maximum of 30°C.

Gauteng Tomorrow s Weather overview: 29.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/F0TLCJJ0QT SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 28, 2021

WESTERN CAPE:

A partly cloudy is day is forecasted for most of the province, with George set for some thundershowers. Cape Town can expect a sunny Thursday with highs 18°C. George can expect a high of 17°C, Worcester 21°C and Vredendal slightly hotter at 23°C.

Western Cape Tomorrow s Weather overview: 29.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/89w2IwF8XK SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 28, 2021

KWAZULU-NATAL:

Durban is set for a partly cloudy day and a high of 29°C, while Richard's Bay will be all sunny and hot with a high of 31°C.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow s Weather overview: 29.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/JklGjv3PGM SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 28, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.