WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa maintains ANC deployment committee is necessary

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has conceded that recommendations of the African National Congress (ANC) deployment committee disadvantage quality people who are not recommended, but he maintains it is necessary and its role is to ensure that the party’s priorities are implemented.

Ramaphosa is on Wednesday giving testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry in his capacity as ANC president.

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa testifies at state capture [part 2]

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo had a pertinent questions for Ramaphosa.

He asked why the deployment committee makes recommendations to begin with if their recommendations are not intended to influence appointments, and if those recommendations don’t marginalise people who are equally or more qualified to take up government positions?

But Ramaphosa maintains all governing political parties have to ensure their promises are kept.

This, he said, didn’t exclude ensuring that qualified quality candidates were appointed.

He was asked if the deployment committee also recommends candidates for judicial positions and he said that never happened.

The president said the deployment committee was sometimes convinced that candidates that were not recommended were the best.

