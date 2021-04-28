Go

WATCH LIVE: ANC president Ramaphosa makes first appearance at Zondo Inquiry

President Cyril Ramaphosa is testifying at the state capture inquiry in his capacity as the leader of the African National Congress (ANC). He is expected to face questions around cadre deployment, politicising the public service and the independence of the judiciary.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on 1 February 2021 on government's latest efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Picture: GCIS.
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on 1 February 2021 on government's latest efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Picture: GCIS.
12 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is testifying at the state capture inquiry in his capacity as the leader of the African National Congress (ANC). He is expected to face questions around cadre deployment, politicising the public service and the independence of the judiciary.

WATCH: ANC president Ramaphosa makes first appearance at Zondo Inquiry

Timeline

More in Politics

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA