WATCH LIVE: ANC president Ramaphosa makes first appearance at Zondo Inquiry
President Cyril Ramaphosa is testifying at the state capture inquiry in his capacity as the leader of the African National Congress (ANC). He is expected to face questions around cadre deployment, politicising the public service and the independence of the judiciary.
