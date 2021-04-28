Steenhuisen: Ramaphosa cannot distance himself from state capture

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen was attending the state capture commission in person and DA supporters were demonstrating outside with placards saying that Cyril Ramaphosa enabled state capture.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen said that President Cyril Ramaphosa could not distance himself from state capture because he was part of the African National Congress (ANC) top six during what he called the nine wasted years.

Ramaphosa is testifying in his capacity as ANC president.

Steenhuisen explains: "The present was in the top six, the president sat around Jacob Zuma's Cabinet table, he was a a leader in government business in Parliament, a member of the ANC caucus in Parliament and I think he cannot simply exonerate himself from what he termed the 'nine wasted years.'"

Meanwhile, Cabinet ministers including ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe, Lindiwe Sisulu and Ronald Lamola, as well as ANC deputy secretary-general Jesse Duarte, treasurer-general Paul Mashatile and NEC member Jeff Radebe were also in attendance.

WATCH: We need to know what he knew and what he did about it. DA leader John Steenhuisen is at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry to listen to President Cyril Ramaphosa. pic.twitter.com/VGTLX8aLFZ EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 28, 2021

