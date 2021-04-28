Go

Sassa launches online booking system for disability grants

Sassa, in collaboration with GovChat, developed an online booking system, which will allow people to book for their medical assessments without visiting the local office.

Sassa Western Cape acting regional manager Abraham Mahlangu demonstrates how the process of booking a disability grant medical assessment online goes. Picture: @OfficialSASSA/Twitter.
14 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN — In an effort to reduce queues and overcrowding at South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) offices, the national Department of Social Development has launched an online booking system for disability grants on Wednesday.

Sassa, in collaboration with GovChat, developed an online booking system that will allow people to book for their medical assessments without visiting the local office.

Minister Lindiwe Zulu said the move would significantly reduce the need to make multiple visits to offices and long queues.

“I don’t want to see 197,000 people standing in queues, hence the reason why we launched this online application because it means people can be able to apply from home.”

She added there would also be support for those who were unable to work the system at offices.

“We’ve trained probably 10 out of 25 people but the training is going to be a long term training because this is a pilot project, it means we need to be able to train people in all the Sassa offices. We're thinking that we might even use volunteers.”

