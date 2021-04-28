Go

Samwu can now embark on a protected strike at Rand Water

Samwu and Rand Water have been at loggerheads regarding performance incentive bonuses.

South African Municipal Workers' Union members protesting outside the Rand Water head offices in Johannesburg on 21 April 2021 to demand bonuses. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
JOHANNESBURG -The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) can now embark on a protected strike at Rand Water.

The company has on Wednesday been handed a certificate of non-resolution at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration.

Samwu threatened to down tools last Wednesday, saying the strike would cut the water supply to about 15 million Gauteng residents.

While Samwu has received a certificate of non-resolution and the right to strike, it has not served Rand Water with notice of the action.

