Samwu can now embark on a protected strike at Rand Water

Samwu and Rand Water have been at loggerheads regarding performance incentive bonuses.

JOHANNESBURG -The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) can now embark on a protected strike at Rand Water.

The company has on Wednesday been handed a certificate of non-resolution at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration.

The union and water supplier have been at loggerheads regarding performance incentive bonuses.

Samwu threatened to down tools last Wednesday, saying the strike would cut the water supply to about 15 million Gauteng residents.

While Samwu has received a certificate of non-resolution and the right to strike, it has not served Rand Water with notice of the action.

